GasBuddy announcing gas prices have fallen 1.6 cents in New Haven

By Published:
gas prices shoreline businesses 4

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Average retail gasoline prices in New Haven have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.44 per gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34 per gallon, according GasBuddy.  Including the change in gas prices in New Haven during the past week, prices yesterday were 40.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 10.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 10.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 43.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 16 in New Haven have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.04/g in 2016, $2.38/g in 2015, $3.64/g in 2014, $3.66/g in 2013 and $3.62/g in 2012.

Areas near New Haven and their current gas price climate:
Waterbury- $2.44/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.46/g.
Connecticut- $2.47/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.48/g.
Bridgeport- $2.54/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.56/g.

For more information on the gas prices around the state click here.

 

