GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Greenwich man has been released on bond after being apart of a physical altercation with an employee.

Greenwich Police were called to 226 Mill Street after reports of a fight on Wednesday, January 11th.

23-year-old John Robert Riley was arrested for fighting with an employee at Fuzari Pizzeria. Riley was charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

His next court date is on January 25th at Stamford Superior Court.