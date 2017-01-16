It’s A Two Week Thaw!

The weekend chill is history! Above normal temperatures are expected for many days ahead in what’s left of January!

A low pressure system will bring rain and some ice to the area tomorrow. Once this storm departs, the air will actually modify through the end of this week & next week. Warm enough for another round of rain on Saturday. The extended data has even warmer temperatures dominating next week with a southerly-southwesterly flow aloft. Take a look at the temperature anomaly forecast for a week from now on Monday of next week where temps are expected 10° to 12° above the norm!

There are still signs of a pattern shift during February, so stay tuned!