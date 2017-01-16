Milford man arrested on drug charges

By Published:
Hector Baez (Courtesy: Milford Police Department)
Hector Baez (Courtesy: Milford Police Department)

Milford, Conn.(WTNH) – A Milford man is facing a narcotics related charge following a traffic stop on Bridgeport Avenue on Friday morning.

46 year old Hector Baez faces is now facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and failure to respond in the case.

Police say they originally pulled over Baez for an equipment violation. Baez was arrested after officers found him to be in possession of two small baggies of cocaine.

Authorities later determined there was an active warrant for his arrest in connection with an infraction he received in Bridgeport in 2014.

 

 

