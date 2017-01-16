MLK scholarship breakfast to be held in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford is hosting an annual fundraiser this weekend for African-American girls in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Hartford alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is putting on the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. scholarship breakfast on Monday.

The event raises money for scholarships for high school girls in the Hartford area.

The keynote speaker will be Freeman Hrabowski, III, the president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He also leads a White House advisory commission on educational excellence for African-Americans.

