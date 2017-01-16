New Haven man in critical condition after shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is in critical condition after a shooting early Monday morning.

Police say they arrived at a house on Fulton Terrace to investigate reports of gunfire and a person being shot. According to officials, 27-year-old Brian Maurice Wright of New Haven, was found in the driveway. They say he had been shot several times.

First Responders say they rushed him to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. According to officials, he is listed in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect or suspect description at this time. Detectives say they are conducting an investigation and are looking for the public’s help. They say anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304. Police say they want to remind people that calls may be made anonymously.