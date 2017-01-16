New Haven man in critical condition after shooting

By Published: Updated:
New Haven police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is in critical condition after a shooting early Monday morning.

Police say they arrived at a house on Fulton Terrace to investigate reports of gunfire and a person being shot. According to officials, 27-year-old Brian Maurice Wright of New Haven, was found in the driveway. They say he had been shot several times.

First Responders say they rushed him to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. According to officials, he is listed in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect or suspect description at this time. Detectives say they are conducting an investigation and are looking for the public’s help. They say anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304. Police say they want to remind people that calls may be made anonymously.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s