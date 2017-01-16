New London man recovering after violent attack

(Facebook / New London Police Department)
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man is in serious condition after what police are calling a violent attack Sunday.

Police say the attack happened at an apartment on Montauk Avenue. They say it involved a stabbing.

According to officials, police arrested 51-year-old Terry Pipkin after they found traces of blood on him when he was trying to leave the scene.

Terry Pipkin (Courtesy: New London Police Department)
Police say the victim was found inside the apartment with severe cuts on his face, neck and stomach. They say he was immediately transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Officials say the victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for further emergency medical care and has been listed in serious condition. Investigators have not released the name of the victim.

According to investigators, Pipkin is being charged with first-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.

 

