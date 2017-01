(WTNH) — A company is helping to train people in a career that may take off in the future. The North Dakota based company, “Sky Skopes” is offering online courses to train people how to fly drones. The 20 week class is aimed at giving young people the skills needed for the careers of tomorrow.

A 17-year-old who wants to take the course says she’s interested in using drones to make movies.

The Sky Scopes academy’s website says the next set of classes will begin in early spring.