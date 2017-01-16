Spa owner arrested for prostitution

By Published:
Jianwei Zhang (Courtesy: Hamden Police Department)
Jianwei Zhang (Courtesy: Hamden Police Department)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A Hamden spa owner has been charged with prostitution and permitting prostitution at her spa.

Police arrested 55 year old Jianwei Zhang of Randolph, Massachusetts on January 13th.  Zhang owns the Kismet Spa at 2375 Whitney Avenue.

Police say they were alerted to prostitution occurring at the spa and then conducted an undercover sting operation.   The investigation by the Hamden Police street interdiction team and the ethics and integrity unit concluded with Zhang’s arrest.

Zhang is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on January 27th.

