Special elections planned Feb. 28 for 3 legislative seats

FILE - Connecticut State Capitol (WTNH)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State and local elections officials are gearing up for special elections next month to fill the General Assembly seats vacated by three Connecticut legislators who decided to take other state jobs.

Special elections are planned Feb. 28 for the 2nd Senatorial District, 32nd Senatorial District and the 115th Assembly District. January 23 marks the final day political parties can nominate their candidates, as well as the final day that petitioning candidates can submit signatures.

Former Democratic state Sen. Eric Coleman of Bloomfield resigned to seek a state judgeship while former Republican Sen. Rob Kane is seeking to be appointed the Republican State Auditor. Meanwhile, former Democratic Rep. Steven Dargan is leaving the state legislature to serve on the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

All three had won re-election in November.

