Stormy, but probably not snowy, pattern ahead for the Shoreline

By Published:
mw-rpm-12km-acc-precip

We are at the midway point of January and so far Connecticut is having a mild month with near-normal precipitation. Snowfall is running well above normal at the Shoreline, and below normal inland this month. Going forward, the pattern looks stormy, but not necessarily snowy in most of Connecticut during the second half of the month.

With more rain than snow expected in the next couple of weeks, it is highly likely that the temperature will be above normal most of the time. This January will likely go into the books as one of the warmest on record, and possibly warmer than last January which came in at 17th warmest since 1948 at the Shoreline.

A storm system on Tuesday will be mainly or all rain at the Shoreline. Showers linger early Wednesday before dry weather returns and lasts through the workweek. There will be a weak system nearby on Saturday, and some rain showers are possible. Early next week, a stronger storm may bring soaking rain to Connecticut. The normal rain total in Bridgeport for January is 3.1″. So far, there has been 1.7″, and another 2-2.5″ is possible before the end of the month. That’s just what the doctor ordered as far as the drought is concerned. Check out these computer model graphics below to get an idea about what’s ahead for the next 10 days.

This graph shows three separate rain chances in the next 10 days. The Tue-Wed storm, showers on Saturday, and more rain early next week.
The 10-day outlook for snow at the Shoreline shows next to nothing!
Highs are projected to be in the 40s at the Shoreline most of the time for the rest of January. The normal high is in the mid to upper 30s.
