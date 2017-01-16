With winter thaw here, how you can prep for spring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It sure feels like spring outside, so why not take advantage of an early thaw by prepping for spring? Here are some ideas.

Now in the middle of the winter-time when temperatures are below freezing, we typically don’t recommend you getting your car washed. That’s because frozen water on your vehicle can pit it or chip the paint and that can cost you big bucks to try and get fixed. But when temperatures do get above freezing, it’s especially important not only to wash the top of your vehicle, but to was the parts of your vehicle that you can not see. That’s the underbody, and do you know how nasty salt can be to the bottom of your car? It can cause major rust damage and can even mess up your brake lines so getting that done can save you lots of money and hastle in the long run.

One of the downsides to plow trucks coming by is the waste that gets left over. Leaves and garbage get pushed from the street onto your property. A mid-winter thaw is the perfect opportunity to clean them up, especially if they’re pushed against your houses foundation.

Before doing that, if the last leaves from fall have gotten into your gutters, make sure to clear them out. This will prolong the life of your homes gutters when snow and ice return.

Obviously it’s also in our nature to want to keep the house closed up as tight as we can when the weather is really cold. Well with a nice little that like this, there are a ton of health benefits to opening up the window when the temps aren’t so cold.

Finally take the opportunity to sit down with your family to go over your evacuation plan in case of a fire in your home. Unfortunately house fires are most common in the winter so use the mild temps as an excuse to get outside to find a safe spot to meet up in case of an emergency. I’m Meteorologist Sam Kantrow, News8.