Three arrested for stealing items from car

MILFORD, Conn.(WTNH) —- Just this morning, Milford Police were able to make three arrests in connection with stolen items from a vehicle on Wilson Street.

According to Milford Police, officers responded to an anonymous report of men looking into a vehicle on Wilson Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they approached two suspects Carlton Tucker, 23, of Milford and Eric Martinez, 20, of Bridgeport who told police that there were items in the vehicle that were not their’s.

The items were seized by the officers and Tucker and Martinez were released.

After further canvassing, officers located a vehicle on Wilson Street that appeared to have been rummaged through. It was then discovered that the items missing from the vehicle were in fact the same items seized from Martinez and Tucker.

The vehicle was found later on Wolf Harbor Road near Route 15, occupied by Tucker, Martinez, and Edward Pighinni, 22, of Milford. All three were linked back to the previous theft and taken into custody. They are being charged with burglary and larceny along with various other charges.

If you witnessed anything or have any questions regarding this case, feel free to contact the Milford Police Department at (203) 878-6551.