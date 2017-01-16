West Haven longtime residents adapting to the changes

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Lifetime West Haven residents are seeing a lot of changes to their city. Austin Anderson said, “Diners around town are going away because of the fast food and the chain restaurants are moving in.”

While some shops and restaurants have moved out others are moving in the city. Joseph Riccio Jr. with the Deptartment of Planning and Development for the City of West Haven said, “It’s part of the regeneration of economic development we get two that close and five that are opening.” Riccio with the department of planning and development says it’s sad see the mom and pop shops and diners leaving.

Riccio Jr. said, “I think in this day and age the compensation for the dollar and competition for cutting costs makes it more difficult for mom and pop stores to stay open.” A-1 Diner on Saw Mill road closed its doors over a year ago and nothing has taken it’s place. Next to it some selling points include Starbucks and a new Chipotle and Aspen Dental.

Anderson said, “It’s good food but at the same time you are losing out on your local family diner that you want to go to on Sunday or Saturday morning.”

Charlene Carrette told NEWS8, “There are a lot of places that are closing and I can’t believe it.” Down the street some signs that this Pizza Hut may not be here forever and that has people talking. Carrette said, “I see the sign that it’s closing and it’s like a part of history of West Haven because it has been here for so long.”

City leaders don’t want blighted properties or windows that read space available. They said there are a lot of incentives to opening up shop in West Haven. Riccio Jr. added, “It’s a great location, Central location. It’s got two universities.”