4 siblings critical after rescue from Los Angeles house fire

Associated Press logo By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four siblings ranging in age from 2 to 7 were in critical but stable condition after being rescued as flames ripped through their small Los Angeles home, fire officials said Tuesday.

Crews arriving at the scene late Monday found the one-story bungalow fully engulfed in flames as neighbors shouted at them that people were still inside, according to Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

A firefighter sprinted to the rear of the smoke-filled home and entered through one of the few windows without security bars, Humphrey said.

The firefighter pulled out the children, all of whom Humphrey said were “nearly lifeless” and severely burned. The 2, 3 and 5-year-old boys and their 7-year-old sister were critical but stable early Tuesday, officials said.

Their mother had left on a local errand and returned to find her 430-square-foot house ablaze, Humphrey said.

It took 90 firefighters about 15 minutes to knock down the flames. No firefighters were hurt.

The 93-year-old house had at least one smoke alarm, but it wasn’t immediately clear if it was functional.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s