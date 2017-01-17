42-year-old Waterbury woman struck and killed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in New Haven.

According to New Haven Police Media Liaison David Hartman, a 42-year-old Waterbury woman was hit by a car at York Street and South Frontage Road on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the woman has died.

Police say the woman was on the sidewalk when she was struck. The driver was traveling in the left turn only lane, but police say she did not follow that lane and continued straight, hitting the woman on the sidewalk.

The driver is in the hospital with unknown injuries, but police say she is cooperating with the investigation. Police say they do have good surveillance video that they will use to try to piece things together.

Traffic has been delayed in the area. Police say all roads and highways leading to York Street and South Frontage Road are closed and will likely remain closed for several hours.

Police are advising drivers to avoid Park Street toward Yale New Haven Hospital, South Frontage Road, east of Howard Avenue and Howe Street, Sylvan and Davenport Avenues, inbound as well as York Street and Cedar Street toward the hospital.

