A woman killed at busy New Haven intersection

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A tragic accident taking the life of a 42 year old Waterbury woman. Police said she was struck and killed standing at this sidewalk on York street. The deadly accident happened just after 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

David Hartman with the New Haven Police Department said, “On the sidewalk when the crash occurred the driver of the vehicle was traveling in the left turn lane however didn’t follow that lane and continued straight.” The impact killed the woman standing on the sidewalk.

Hartman said, “This was a woman who was standing on the sidewalk and unfortunately didn’t see it coming.” York Street and South Frontage road is a very busy intersection. It has been the scene of several accidents including a deadly accident in 2008 when a medical student was hit by a car.

Hartman added, “Anywhere between with hospital hours two and 6 o’clock is shift change from what we understand with different departments at the hospital. Very crowded.” But in this case police say the pedestrian had no control over the accident. Hartman said, “There’s a left turn only lane on south Frontage road just prior to York Street required vehicles to turn that way and the driver continued straight.”