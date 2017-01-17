Author Beatriz Williams: The Wicked City

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New York Times Best Selling Author Beatriz Williams new book “The Wicked City.”

A graduate of Stanford University with an MBA from Columbia, Beatriz spent several years in New York and London hiding her early attempts at fiction, first on company laptops as a corporate and communications strategy consultant, and then as an at-home producer of small persons.

She now lives with her husband and four children near the Connecticut shore, where she divides her time between writing and laundry.

Her books include Overseas (2012), A Hundred Summers (2013), The Secret Life of Violet Grant (2014), Tiny Little Thing (2015), Along the Infinite Sea (2015), The Forgotten Room (2016), and the forthcoming A Certain Age (June 2016)

For more information visit www.beatrizwilliams.com