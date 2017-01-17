Bond Denied for Accused Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter

ABCNewsLogo By Published: Updated:
This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)
This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)

(ABC) — The Iraq War veteran accused of killing five people at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, earlier this month was denied bond at a hearing in federal court.

Esteban Santiago, 26, is the suspected gunman behind the Jan. 6 shooting at a baggage claim at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport that killed five and injured six others.

Under questioning from defense attorneys this morning, the FBI revealed Santiago had been released from an Alaska hospital on Nov. 14 without any psychiatric drugs; he was given anti-anxiety medication and melatonin, an herbal sleep aid. He was deemed to be stable, the FBI noted.

It was shared in court by FBI agent Michael Ferlazzo that Santiago purchased a one-way ticket to Fort Lauderdale two days before his Jan. 5 flight. His only checked baggage was a gun, according to Ferlazzo. After retrieving his bag, Santiago allegedly loaded the weapon in the bathroom and re-entered the baggage claim area, aiming at people’s heads and bodies and walking while shooting.

Authorities interviewed Santiago after his capture. According to the FBI, Santiago said he carried out the attack because the government was “controlling his mind.” Later, at the FBI office in Miami, authorities say Santiago mentioned ISIS and admitted to participating in Jihadi chat rooms and communicating with like-minded individuals who were planning attacks.

He is facing federal charges of performing an act of violence against a person at an airport that caused serious bodily injury; causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm; and using and carrying a firearm in a crime of violence, according to Ferlazzo. He has not entered a plea.

His next court date was set for Jan. 30.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s