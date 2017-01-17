Cleanup efforts complete at ex-industrial site in Waterbury

Department of Public Works

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Officials say they’ve finished the environmental cleanup of a former industrial site in Waterbury.

The Republican-American reports construction on a new home for the city’s Department of Public Works is expected to begin in the spring at the former MacDermid industrial complex.

Director of Purchasing Rocco Orso says they’ve received bids for the last construction trades needed for construction. He expects a cost projection in about two weeks and estimates construction will take about a year and a half.

The city referred questions about the cost and success of the cleanup to the Waterbury Development Corp. Attempts to reach the city’s semipublic development arm weren’t immediately successful.

WDC previously projected it would cost $20 million to raze part of the structure, renovate it and add new space.

