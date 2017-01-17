Congresswoman to host immigration discussion

By Published:
Elizabeth Esty
Elizabeth Esty

Meriden, Conn. (WTNH) – The issue of immigration policy under the incoming Trump administration will be front and center at a forum being hosted by Democratic congresswoman Elizabeth Esty forum in Meriden at eleven o’clock this morning.

According to the congresswoman’s office, people will get the opportunity to voice their concerns and get input on topics, including the fate of so-called ‘Dreamers’ who reside in the United States and the risk of deportation families may face.

The forum will also consider how far reaching a president’s power is, in regards to immigration orders. The round table discussion will take place at the Meriden Public Library at 105 Main Street in Meriden.

