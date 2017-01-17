Cruisin’ Connecticut – Best Breakfast: The Breakfast Nook in North Haven, CT

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to North Haven, home of The Breakfast Nook.

Earlier this week, I broadcast a Facebook Live video, soliciting your vote for “Best Breakfast in CT!” The feedback was overwhelming, with people commenting from all over the state.

We dissected everyone’s feedback to pick the top spots! The Breakfast Nook was a fan favorite, known best for their good, ol’ fashioned breakfast and friendly service.

I think when it comes to a good breakfast spot, you want to go somewhere, where you feel warm and welcome. This place nailed it. The servers and staff were so friendly, and I think that all stems from the owner. Charise Jandreau was a server at the restaurant for 16 years, and then her and her husband decided to purchase and run the restaurant.

Beyond the breakfast classics, Jandreau says their wildest breakfast dish is s’mores pancakes. Say what?! I had to dig in, and boy… was it tasty. You might think marshmallows and chocolate in a pancake might be a little too sweet. That wasn’t the case. The blend of savory sweetness paired perfectly with the rich, buttery pancakes.

Check out The Breakfast Nook for yourself: 448 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT 06473

