Delta Sigma Theta Sorority: MLK Scholarship

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. presents its 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship. Breakfast on Mon., Jan. 16th at 9 a.m. at the CT Convention Center.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1913 by 22 enlightened, dynamic college women who represented the epitome of sisterhood, scholarship and service. The Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. chartered in 1947 is a private, non-profit 501(c)(7), organization whose purpose is to provide services and programs to promote human welfare. The Hartford Alumnae Chapter membership includes more than 100 professional women in the fields of education, government, corporate America and the non-profit sector. In 2017 the Hartford Alumnae Chapter will celebrate 70 years of sisterhood, scholarship and service to the Greater Hartford area. Since 1947 the chapter has been a driving force in the Hartford community, and continues to be dedicated to the mission and vision of the Sorority’s Founders by contributing countless hours of public service and outreach programs through its Five Point Program Thrust: Education Development, Economic Development, Physical and Mental Health, International Awareness and Involvement and Political Awareness and Involvement.

Since its inception, the chapter has placed a priority on providing monetary contributions to deserving young girls who further their education by attending college. In 1984, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast was established as the sole means for generating restricted funds for the scholarship program. Through corporate and community support, the Breakfast has awarded renewable scholarships each year to talented young African American female high school seniors.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast is open to the public. For tickets ($55) visit the breakfast’s eventbrite page or call 860-880-1913.

For more information, visit our website at www.dsthartford.com, follow on Twitter @dsthartford, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dsthartford. #HACMLKBreakfast2017.