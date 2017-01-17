Driver dashes from New London crash

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London firefighters cleared the scene of a crash on Blackhall Street on Monday night.

New London Fire Department dispatchers say that a driver collided with a pole and the building at 64 Blackhall Street, damaging both.

The driver abandoned the car before firefighters arrived.

Utility crews with Eversource were called in to repair the damage to the pole. A city building official also responded to the scene.

Dispatchers say the scene was cleared by 11:30 p.m. on Monday.