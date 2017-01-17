East Windsor Animal Control searches for puppy’s new home

EAST WINDSOR, Conn (WTNH) —  Animal Control searches for a new home for a puppy left outside of an animal shelter in East Windsor.

Animal Control spotted a puppy, blind in one eye, tied outside of their animal shelter in East Windsor when he broke loose. He was reluctant to go inside the shelter at first, but animal control was able to bring him in with treats.

A veterinarian examined the dog, and says it looks like the dog has been partially blind since birth, but he is otherwise very healthy.

He is about 1-year-old, neutered and believed to be a Labrador mixed breed. The puppy is also very energetic and friendly!

The shelter is now seeking out a new home for the dog.

If you are interested in meeting him, you can contact East Windsor animal control at  860-490-6142 or 860-292-1962.

