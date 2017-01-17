Ethan Allen Design Tip: Add Style to Your Dining Room Table

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — For an extra touch of style in your home, look no further than your dining room table.

“Place a collection of vases or ginger jars on your dining room table to make it pop,” said Ethan Allen Design Consultant Sonia Paul. “Little touches like this can have a big impact on the overall look at feel of a room.”

Ethan Allen offers complimentary design consultations at your home or one of their design centers. To schedule a consultation or for more home design advice, visit EthanAllen.com.

