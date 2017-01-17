Former classmate of Sterling teen to appear in court on murder charges

DANIELSON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Sterling teen accused of killing his former classmate will face a judge Tuesday morning for murder. Nineteen-year-old Kevin Weismore is accused of stabbing Todd TJ Allen to death.

What started as a missing person’s case turned into a murder investigation in just a few hours. Kevin Weismore will head to his first court appearance for the crime. He’s charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

The case goes back to the day after Christmas when 18-year-old Todd TJ Allen told his family he was going out for a dirt bike ride and never came home. Search parties looked for him for weeks. Then, on Friday police found his body and arrested Weismore. Court documents revealed Weismore lead police to Allen’s body.

In his side of the story, Weismore told officers Allen was trying to buy soCme marijuana from him and didn’t have any money. He said Allen pointed a gun at him and Weismore then punched the hand with the gun and then started to stab Allen with a knife. Allen suffered several stab wounds. Weismore then told police he dropped the gun over the edge of the cliff.

Police can’t find the gun and witnesses told officers Allen never had one. Weismore is now being held on a million-dollar bond. Courts starts at 10 a.m. in Danielson.