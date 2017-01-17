How to cut costs on healthcare this year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH/CNN) Two of the most popular New Year’s resolutions are to get healthy and save more money. News 8 is helping you stretch your dollar while meeting both goals. While you’re keeping warm and dry inside this winter, set aside a little time for some pre-planning that can ultimately save you money on healthcare.

If saving money is one of your goals for the New Year, start with your healthcare!

Here are a few ideas:

Make sure you know what your insurance considers in-network and out-of-network, because there are some pitfalls that can lead to a higher-than-expected bill.

Consumer Reports recommends you choose the emergency room you want to use before having an emergency, because even if your insurance considers the hospital “in-network,” some of the e-r doctors might not take your insurance — and you don’t want to find that out when the bill comes.

Same goes for elective surgery. Consumer Reports points out one of the doctors involved, such as the anesthesiologist, might be out-of-network, even though the others are in-network.

A few other recommendations on saving some cash:

Consider asking for an out of pocket rate, if you have a high deductible that you don’t think you’ll hit within the year and ask for a three-month supply on your prescriptions, which can potentially help you avoid an otherwise monthly co-pay.

Another way to limit healthcare costs is of course to avoid medical problems down the road by exercising and eating right.