In the Bender kitchen: Chef Jamie Sydney

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Something new, fast, and easy to make as a gluten free meal that won’t leave you feel like you are missing out.

Chick Pea Flour Pancakes (Socca) with Arugula Salad

Serves 4 (6-8 Pancakes)

1 Cup of Chick Pea Flour

4 Eggs

1 Tablespoon of Olive Oil

1 Zucchini Shredded

2 Carrots Shredded

½ Teaspoon of Coriander

½ Teaspoon of Cumin

½ Cup of Herbs…Parsley leaves, Cilantro leaves, and/or Mint leaves

½ Cup of Water (I use this to loosen up the batter if it is too thick)

1 Teaspoon of Sea Salt

Freshly Ground Pepper

Lemon Yogurt Crème:

1 Cup of Yogurt

1 Lemon, zest and juice

½ Teaspoon of Cumin

½ Teaspoon of Sea Salt

Freshly Ground Pepper

Arugula Topping:

6 Large Handfuls of Baby Arugula

¼ Cup of Mint Leaves, whole

4 Tablespoons of chick peas

½ Cup of Crumbled Feta or Shaved Parmesan

2 Avocados, Sliced

16 Colorful Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half

1 Tablespoon of Good Olive Oil

2 Large Pinches of Sea Salt

Freshly Ground Pepper

Slices of Lemon for garnish

Crepes:

Whisk together all the ingredients but the zucchini and carrots. Once the batter is mixed together fold in the carrots and zucchini.

To cook the pancakes, heat a large non-stock pan over a medium to medium high heat.

Ladle the pancake mixture into the pan so it can fit a couple pancakes in at a time. Cook the pancakes for 2-3 minutes per side or until they are golden brown. Watch the heat on the pancakes as you are cooking. It may need to be turned down depending on your stove.

Place the pancakes on a parchment lined sheet pan to reheat in the oven. Once all of the pancakes are cooked you can reheat them for a couple minutes in the oven.

Lemon Yogurt Dressing:

Whisk all of the dressing ingredients together and taste for seasoning. Set aside until the pancakes are going to be built.

Salad Topping:

Toss together the arugula, mint, and chickpeas. Drizzle with the oil and season with salt and pepper.

When the pancakes are done place them on a platter or individual plates. Dollop a healthy spoonful or two of the yogurt dressing on each pancake. Place a large mound of the salad on top of each pancake. Sprinkle the greens with the feta and garnish with the tomatoes and avocado. Serve with the slices of lemon on the side.