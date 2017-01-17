Man arrested, accused of stealing rifle, ballistic vest, and night vision goggles from car in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police say they have taken a man into custody who is accused of stealing an M4 Rifle, a ballistic vest and night vision goggles on Jan. 4th from an unlocked vehicle in Milford.

On that date, Milford Police asked for the public’s help in trying to locate the suspect, Justin Parsell. In addition, police said Parsell may have been with a missing 18-year-old female by the name of Madison Krieder out of Milford. Milford Police now say Krieder returned home shortly after their initial release on the investigation. Police believed that Parsell and Krieder may have been in a dating relationship. Police have not said whether or not Krieder was with Parsell at the time police were looking for their suspect.

Today at approximately 2:15 p.m., Milford Police took Parsell, a 26-year-old, into custody on an active warrant for his arrest. Milford Police received a tip that Parsell might be in Stratford in the area of Stop and Shop near the Devon area of Milford. Officers located Parsell and attempted to take him into custody, but Parsell began running from officers, according to police. After a brief foot chase Parsell was apprehended.

Police say the items stolen from the car were recovered shortly after they were taken.

Parsell has been charged with larceny first-degree, burglary third-degree, theft of a firearm, criminal possession of firearm, possession of an assault rifle, possession of high capacity magazine (5 counts), possession of a silencer,

Parsell is currently being held on $150,000 bond.