Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Car in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- An East Hartford man was arrested after police say he carjacked someone. Police arrested 34-year-old Robert Coleman and charged him with 3rd degree larceny, 3rd degree robbery, interfering with police and reckless driving.

Police say they were called to Sigourney Street, around 11:30PM on January 16, because a bunch of people were gathered there, causing a disturbance. Police say when they were getting to the scene they saw a car speeding away. Police say they safely followed the car, and the driver jumped out at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Sigourney Street.

Police say they caught up with the man who was driving and identified him as Coleman. Police say he forcefully stole the car from a victim. Police have not named that victim.