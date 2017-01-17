Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Car in Hartford

By Published:
Map Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- An East Hartford man was arrested after police say he carjacked someone. Police arrested 34-year-old Robert Coleman and charged him with 3rd degree larceny, 3rd degree robbery, interfering with police and reckless driving.

Police say they were called to Sigourney Street, around 11:30PM on January 16,  because a bunch of people were gathered there, causing a disturbance. Police say when they were getting to the scene they saw a car speeding away. Police say they safely followed the car, and the driver jumped out at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Sigourney Street.

Police say they caught up with the man who was driving and identified him as Coleman. Police say he forcefully stole the car from a victim. Police have not named that victim.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s