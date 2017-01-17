Man found sleeping in car in middle of road arrested

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after he was found sleeping in a car in the middle of a road in Westport apparently passed out on drugs or alcohol according to police.

Westport Police have charged 26 year old Noura Yousef of Briarcliff, New York, with operating under the influence of drugs / alcohol, failure to drive in proper lane, failure to carry license and sale of controlled substance.

Police say they were called to a disabled vehicle around midnight near Post Road East and Compo Road where they found Yousef asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the travel portion of the road. Police also saw glass pipes in the vehicle. Police were able to wake him up and then search the vehicle where they also found material used in the packaging of narcotics which police later discovered contained approximately one pound of methamphetamine. Police say the pipes are commonly use to smoke crack cocaine.