Man pleads guilty in 2015 death of victim shot in 2009

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of a man originally shot outside a barbershop in 2009.

The Connecticut Post reports that 28-year-old Eric Brown pleaded guilty last week in the shooting and death of Dan Rauso.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old Shelton man walked outside after getting a haircut at a Bridgeport barbershop in December 2009 and was shot by two men during a robbery.

Rauso survived the shooting but was left a quadriplegic. He died in December 2015.

Prosecutors say an autopsy showed he died as a result of complications from the shooting.

Police think Brown was the shooter. He pleaded guilty just before his trial was scheduled to start.

Brown faces a 10-year prison term when he is sentenced March 31.

