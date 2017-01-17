Man steals $111.91 worth of energy drinks

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One Bridgeport man was arrested for stealing over $100 worth of energy drinks from a Stop & Shop in Westport.

Police said on September 21, 2016 Officers responded to 1790 Post Road on a larceny complaint. When officers arrived, the loss prevention team had Louis Bottone in custody.

Police said Buttone, 23, was arrested that day after viewing surveillance footage from September 6 of Buttone stealing the drinks and identifying him as the suspect.

On January 14, 2017 Westport officers responded to the Monroe Police Department to take custody of Bottone and he was charged with Larceny to the 6th degree.

Buttone is due in court on January 19.