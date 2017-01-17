Many who searched for missing Sterling teen pack court to see alleged killer

DANIELSON, Conn. (WTNH) — Kevin Weismore does not have any criminal record but on Tuesday the 19 year old found himself in front of a judge facing the very serious charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

The 19 year old Sterling teen stood with his eyes closed for most of his arraignment in Danielson Superior Court. He could be seen sobbing towards the end of his time in front a packed courtroom. He wasn’t the only one upset. Todd Allen’s sister was visibly angry as she sat in the second row and his mother was simply sad.

“I just think a lot of times about how he’s never going to come home again,” says Todd Allen’s mother Christina Moses who started to cry as she talked about him. “He’s never going to make me that fork to go with my spoon. He’s never going to make me another thing.”

Moses says her 18 year old son would never look to hurt anyone even though Weismore claims Allen pulled out a gun and pointed it at him instead of paying for the marijuana he was supposed to buy from him. Weismore told police he then stabbed Allen to death in self defense.

Moses doesn’t believe the allegations about a gun. “No no that’s absolutely ridiculous,” she says. Police searched but never found a gun.

TJ Allen went missing the day after Christmas. Hundreds searched for him and many of them were in court along friends who knew both teens from high school.

“It was heartbreaking,” says Alex Garcia. “I know him well. I know Todd well. I know all of them well. Knowing them that well seeing it all go down it just like hurts me. Todd was a good buddy of mine. It shouldn’t have happened.”

Garcia, a senior at Ellis Tech, searched every day for Allen and never expected Weismore would be involved in his disappearance.

“I don’t see him as that kind of kid,” says Garcia. “I’ve gone to school with him the past three years. I’ve never seen him as that kind of person.”

“The saddest saddest thing is that one boy decided that he was going to ruin the lives of so many people,” says Moses.

“Weismore’s bond was kept at $1 million. His case was transferred to Part A where major crimes are heard. He is due back in court February 3rd.