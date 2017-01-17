Mostly Rain & Some Ice Tonight

By Published:
snowfall_map2

Rain is expected this afternoon and evening for much of the state. Some ice could form as temperatures drop a bit across the higher elevations of northwestern Connecticut and far northern Connecticut this evening around 7PM. Some freezing rain is possible there.

Here’s a look at temperatures around 6PM and Torrington will already be down to near 32°.

temp forecast gil rpm 12km Mostly Rain & Some Ice Tonight

Some of the hills around Waterbury could experience a bit of icing with temperatures at 32° from 7PM – on. Be careful if you are traveling to the top of Rte 7, Rte 8, I 84 near Union and I 395 around Thompson tonight. This will be all rain for the rest of the state with temperatures staying above freezing including New Haven and New London!

This system will pull away by 7AM Wednesday with lots of lingering clouds for the day tomorrow. Temperatures will still get above where they should be for much of the 8-Day forecast with 40s expected later this week and for the weekend! -Gil

