New Haven Police investigate Ferry Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning on Ferry Street. According to investigators, the shooting happened around 9:20am in the area of the six-hundred block on Ferry Street. The victim suffered a bullet wound to the calf and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. Police say they are looking for a black SUV crossover-style vehicle that was seen in the area. Detectives continue to search the area for clues and are asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police at 203-946-6304. All calls will remain anonymous.

