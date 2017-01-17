New study suggests an asthma diagnosis may not be forever

(ABC News) – The wheezing, breathlessness and the fear for an asthma attack around the corner. One in 12 Americans faces this daily reality, according to the latest CDC numbers.

But does being diagnosed with asthma mean that you’ll have it forever?

A new study puts this to the test, finding that for adults, it may not be the case.

Canadian researchers studied more than 600 adults diagnosed in the past five years with asthma, finding that about one in three no longer had it.

The researchers suggesting that in many adults, the condition may come and go, or disappear altogether in time.

And they even noted that some diagnosed with asthma may not actually have it.

The concern? Many adults who get an asthma diagnosis once may continue taking medications even when they no longer need them.

So if you have been diagnosed with asthma in the past, it might make sense to ask your doctor for a test to see if you still have it.

You could spare yourself unnecessary medications and save some money while you’re at it.

Now there’s something that will have you breathing easier.