New study suggests an asthma diagnosis may not be forever

By Published:
doctor

(ABC News) – The wheezing, breathlessness and the fear for an asthma attack around the corner. One in 12 Americans faces this daily reality, according to the latest CDC numbers.

But does being diagnosed with asthma mean that you’ll have it forever?

A new study puts this to the test, finding that for adults, it may not be the case.

Canadian researchers studied more than 600 adults diagnosed in the past five years with asthma, finding that about one in three no longer had it.

The researchers suggesting that in many adults, the condition may come and go, or disappear altogether in time.

And they even noted that some diagnosed with asthma may not actually have it.

The concern? Many adults who get an asthma diagnosis once may continue taking medications even when they no longer need them.

So if you have been diagnosed with asthma in the past, it might make sense to ask your doctor for a test to see if you still have it.

You could spare yourself unnecessary medications and save some money while you’re at it.

Now there’s something that will have you breathing easier.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s