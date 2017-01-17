New technology to crack down on crime on Hamden walking trail

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden is touting some new technology designed to crack down on crime. New security cameras and emergency telephones are going up, along a popular walking and biking trail.

Folks walking the Farmington Canal Trail in Hamden are now seeing a lot more security measures. Phones that let you call police, and cameras so police can keep an eye on what’s going on.

There have been some concerns over the years. You may remember about 6 years ago, a homeless man was found beaten to death along the trail, allegedly by another homeless man with whom he shared a tent. A much different crime about a year and a half ago, as a 70-year-old woman walking the trail told police a man came up and exposed himself to her.

Whatever the type of crime, there are now emergency telephones at five spots along the trail, and there’s now a police substation along the trail as well. The town has also upgraded security at the Keefe Community Center, including video surveillance, electronic locks and an intercom system. They’re looking into doing something similar at the library.

Then there are the new cameras in various places around town. They’re going to put six new cameras in at various intersections. Under Connecticut law, you can’t get a traffic ticket based on a camera, but the cameras will help keep an eye on nearby businesses and public spaces.

Several new cameras along the canal trail will do the same thing, either preventing crimes from happening, or helping police solve them afterwards. The Mayor says the town is also increasing community policing efforts like walking beats and expanding block watches.