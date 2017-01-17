Norwalk Police Search For Convenience Store Robbers

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk police are searching for two men who robbed a convenience store. Officers say they walked into the Rainbow News & Variety at 205 Main Avenue on Wednesday January 14th. Both men were armed. Police say at least one of the suspects had a Hispanic accent. The men pointed their guns at the owner and demanded money. They said they would shoot him if he didn’t cooperate. The men took off on foot after the robbery. If you have information that can help police, give them a call.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.