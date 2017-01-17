Norwalk Police Search For Convenience Store Robbers

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk police are searching for two men who robbed a convenience store. Officers say they walked into the Rainbow News & Variety at 205 Main Avenue on Wednesday January 14th. Both men were armed. Police say at least one of the suspects had a Hispanic accent. The men pointed their guns at the owner and demanded money. They said they would shoot him if he didn’t cooperate. The men took off on foot after the robbery. If you have information that can help police, give them a call.

