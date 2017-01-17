Pedestrian in stable condition after being hit by car

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Hartford is now in stable condition.

Police arrived to the intersection of Garden Street and Mather Street on Monday afternoon at 7:34 p.m.  The pedestrian Leslie Robles, 33, of Hartford, was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

Police say the driver, Kolaiah Davis-Muff, 29, of Hartford, did stay on the scene and was cooperative. The pedestrian suffered from a broken femur, broken arm, and fractured skull.

Police charged Davis-Muff with insufficient insurance and operating a motor vehicle registered out of state.

