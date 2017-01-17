Pedestrian killed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in New Haven.

According to New Haven Police Media Liaison David Hartman, a woman was hit by a car at York Street and South Frontage Road on Tuesday. Police say the woman has died.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Traffic has been delayed in the area. Police say all roads and highways leading to York Street and South Frontage Road are closed and will likely remain closed for several hours.

Police are advising drivers to avoid Park Street toward Yale New Haven Hospital, south Frontage Road, east of Howard Avenue and Howe Street, Sylvan and Davenport Avenues, inbound as well as York Street and Cedar Street toward the hospital.