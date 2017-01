COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say a person has been attacked by an animal in Colchester on Tuesday around noon.

State police say the person was attacked by a bobcat on Waterhole Road.

Officials have not released the person’s name or any further information. There is no word on if the person is suffering any injuries from the attack.

