Police: 2 children taken in 1985 found, parent arrested

Associated Press logo By Published:
handcuffs

SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say they have located two children reported missing in 1985 and arrested a non-custodial parent wanted for snatching them.

Police on Tuesday didn’t immediately identify the children who were taken by the non-custodial parent Aug. 26, 1985.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says sisters Kimberly and Kelly Yates were last seen on that date in Warwick. In 1988, a felony warrant was issued for their mother, Elaine Yates.

Kelly was 10-months old at the time she went missing. Her sister was 3.

Kelly would now be 32; Kimberly would be 35.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s