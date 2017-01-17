Police investigate prostitution at North Haven spa

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police executed a search and seizure warrant at a North Haven spa Tuesday, after a prostitution investigation.

Police say detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at the Korean Massage Therapy Spa, located at 565 Washington Avenue, due to a month long prostitution investigation. Furniture, equipment, electronic devices, and documents were all seized from the business.

Two women were located inside the open spa but neither woman has been charged at this time. The incident remains under investigation.