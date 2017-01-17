Police search for 11-month-old girl missing from Putnam

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for an 11-month-old girl who is missing from Putnam.

A silver alert has been issued for Leah Blanchard, who was reported missing on Tuesday. Blanchard is described as a white female who is 2’3″ tall and weighs 18 lbs. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say the child may be with her mother Kylie Blanchard and her grandparents, Robert and Myriah Blanchard.

Police ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact them at 860-779-4900 .

