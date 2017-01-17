Police searching for man who robbed grocery store in Putnam

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank inside of a grocery store in Putnam Tuesday morning.

Officials say the man robbed the People’s Bank inside of the Stop and Shop in Putnam around 10:15 on Tuesday. The man is described as a white male wearing glasses and a grey hooded jacket or sweatshirt.

Police believe the man may have left the grocery store in a dark colored Jeep Wrangler. They are asking anyone with any information to call them at 860-779-4900.