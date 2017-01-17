PuREST Float Center

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for the ultimate way to relax and get rid of stress? How about trying Float Therapy.

Float therapy involves lying in a room, tank or pod filled with 10 inches of water highly concentrated with 1000lbs. of Epsom salt in order to make your body perfectly buoyant. The water and air temperature are maintained at 93.5 Degrees Fahrenheit which is the average skin temperature. The float room is completely light and sound proof which limits a high percentage of external stimulation.

It is one of the most effective means of stress relief and relaxation available. Now widely accepted as a legitimate therapy, floatation is also used to treat a wide range of ailments and conditions and has been proven to lower cortisol levels and high blood pressure.

