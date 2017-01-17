School bus involved in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an accident involving a school bus in Hartford Tuesday morning.

Police say there has been a “very minor” bus accident that happened at Broad and Clifford Streets around 7 a.m.

Very Minor bus ax at Broad & Clifford. No Injuries. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) January 17, 2017

No one was injured in the crash.

There is no word on how many other vehicles were involved or if there were students on the bus at the time of the crash. The cause of the accident is also unknown.

News 8 is working to confirm more details. Check back for more updates.