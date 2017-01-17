State Police investigate robbery in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a robbery in North Stonington that happened Monday.

Police say the robbery was at the Citgo Gas Station on Clarks Falls Road.

According to officials, the suspect demanded money from the register and cigarettes from behind the counter. They say the suspect lifted his jacket numerous times and displayed what was believed to be a black pistol. The officials say the suspect then fled the store on foot towards Clark Falls Road with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

Police say the suspect is approximately 5’10” tall with a medium build. They say he was wearing a red mask and red gloves with a dark colored jacket with white sleeves.

Connecticut State Police wants anyone with information to call them at (860) 848-6500. They say you can also text them by typing “TIP 711” and any information you have to 274637.

 

